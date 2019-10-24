‘I Am Uncomfortable In My Female Body, I Have Always Wanted A Penis’ – YouTuber Reveals

YouTube star Trisha Paytas has made it known that she has always felt uncomfortable in her female body.

Trisha went on to say she was heavily slammed for coming out as a transgender man while still identifying with her ‘natural-born gender.’

The 31-year-old Celebrity Big Brother star, while appearing on Wednesday’s episode of ‘The Doctors’, addressed her controversial comments and even broke down in tears.

‘I don’t like labels. For me, saying I’m transgender was just a thing to say because it’s what people want to label me as — a female, who’s a male,’ Trisha explained. ‘I was born female, but even from a young age I had a hormonal imbalance where I knew I wasn’t female.’

On if she has considered physically transitioning into a male, Trisha said she hasn’t due to what she does for a living but noted that she does want male body parts.

‘I’ve always wanted a penis,’ she said. ‘I always have because it just makes dating easier. I’ve dated gay men and this is what offended people in my video is when I date gay men, a lot of gay men think I’m not man enough because I don’t have a penis.’

Trisha said she has ‘always been very uncomfortable in the female body,’ but her feelings conflict with her work.

‘I still do adult work — not porn, but I do nudity and stuff like that because it what makes the money,’ she said. ‘It’s what my job is, so I don’t consider transitioning because my job is this.’

During the interview with psychotherapist Mike Dow, he said her conflicting feelings does not ‘fit under the normal idea of what a transgender person is.’

‘I actually believe you are a transgender person,’ he told her.

‘The fact that your assigned sex at birth was female, but in your brain, you feel male, that, to me, meets the classification for a transgender person,’ he added. ‘It’s not so much if you ever have surgery. It’s about the way you feel.’

Trisha started to cry upon hearing what he had to say about her gender identity.

‘I wasn’t going to cry,’ she said, wiping away tears. ‘You’re just the first person out of LGBTQ that I don’t know on a personal level, that’s accepted me. It means a lot because so many people think I’m faking this and it’s just so hard.’