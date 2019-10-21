Legwork Is Bigger Than Headies – Naira Marley

Nigerian rapper Naira Marley has shared his thoughts on the just concluded 2019 Headies Award.

Naira Marley who was not at the Headies but in London at the O2 Arena where he performed at the Starboy Fest, slammed the organizers of the Headies due to him not picking up any award.

Reacting to him not picking up any award at the event, the ‘Soapy’ crooner tweeted that ‘legwork is bigger than Headies 2019’ an apparent diss at the award body.

Marley’s tweet was also supported by singer Wizkid.