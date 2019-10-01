Music Alert: Wizkid Drops New Hit, ‘Joro’ (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
Wizkid's new song Joro
Wizkid’s new song Joro

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, real name Ayo Balogun has dropped a new club banger ‘Joro.’ The new music video/audio dropped at exactly 11:59 on 30th, September.

The new song has started enjoying positive reviews from fans since it dropped.

What Nigerians are saying about the song:

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Ayo Balogun, joro, wizkid
