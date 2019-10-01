Music Alert: Wizkid Drops New Hit, ‘Joro’ (VIDEO)

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, real name Ayo Balogun has dropped a new club banger ‘Joro.’ The new music video/audio dropped at exactly 11:59 on 30th, September.

The new song has started enjoying positive reviews from fans since it dropped.

What Nigerians are saying about the song:

Make nobody compare wizkid with anybody anymore GOAT 🐐 😭😭😭😭 JORO 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — DOTMAN (@dotmanofficial) October 1, 2019

Starboy ma pami na 😩 #JORO is already on repeat. We’re still trying to digest ghetto love @wizkidayo pic.twitter.com/2PV7dxXmai — Wizkid’s Younger Brother🤞🏽 (@kvng__jamal) September 30, 2019

On this new video Wizkid controls his pretty lady that is all dressed in Fendi designer with his addictive music. Upon hearing the voice and melody of our Starboy she loses control and the belle dancer in her came alive.#Joro @wizkidayo — Wizkid 👑 #Joro 🇳🇬 🌍 (@Therichayuba) October 1, 2019

Watch the video below: