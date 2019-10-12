Nyekachi Douglas (From Rivers) Emerges Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria 2019

Nyekachi Douglas
Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria, Nyekachi Douglas

Nyekachi Douglas has emerged winner of the 2019 edition of Silverbird’s Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria. 

The beauty queen who represented Rivers State emerged as the winner and has bagged the title of being the most beautiful girl in Nigeria for this year.

Contending with thirty-five other beauty queens, Nyekachi Douglas emerged winner after also standing side by side to three other queens during the final selection.

In the end, she was crowned queen and was given the title as Nigeria’s most beautiful girl.

See Photos Here:

