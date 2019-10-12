Police Brtality: Civillian Assaulted By Officers In Anambra (Video)

In a recent video shared on the internet, two police officers were seen assaulting a man whose identity was not clearly seen.

The video, which was shared, showed the man trying to talk to the officers who were responding up to the point where they got violent.

This happened at Onitsha, a commercial city in Anambra State.

While the officers battered the man to the floor, a passerby and another traffic official joined to calm the situation.

Watch The Video Here:

