Comedian Bovi, Layole To Host Silverbird’s MBGN 2019

by Michael
Nigerian comedian Bovi and Layole will both be hosting the Silverbird’s Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria 2019 show.

According to Silverbird’s MBGN management for the most beautiful girl in Nigeria pageant, the pageant will be hosted in Bayelsa State and comedian Bovi and Layole has being picked to house the glamorous event which will take place on the 11th of October.

Also, some top-notch Nigerian artists will also grace the event with individual performances and collaborations. That said, Singer Seyi Shay and Timi Dakolo are also set to perform at the event.

