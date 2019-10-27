Support Your Favorite Artistes Even No Matter Their Condition: Erigga

Nigerian rapper, Erigga has revealed that a lot of celebrities are depressed as a result of pressure from fans.

The rapper expressed that many celebrities are depressed because their songs are not banging anymore and fans still expect much from them.

In another tweet, the rapper urged fans to support their favourites acts even when their songs are not trending again.

See his tweets below:

So many celebrities are depressed because their songs are not banging anymore and una de expect so much from them !!! So they living fake lives just to impress una, my brother who naked no de put hand for pocket — Erigga (@erigganewmoney) October 26, 2019