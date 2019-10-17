“The Best Part Of My Body Is My Vagina” – Tonto Dikeh (Video)

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has finally revealed the part of her body she loves and to the surprise of many, it is not her killer curves.

Tonto Dikeh

The actress had shared a post on her Instagram page asking her fans to drop 50 questions they would love for her to answer.

In one of the questions, the mother of one was asked to list the best part of the body and she replied saying it is her vagina because it is the most magical party of her body.

Speaking on her celebrity crush, Dikeh said she will be misunderstood if she calls the name of the person but she knows there is a celebrity she likes to have sex with.

Watch the video below:

