Only Candidates With NIN Will Be Registered For 2020 UTME: JAMB

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board Jamb(JAMB) has said that only candidates with the National Identification Number (NIN) will be eligible to register for the 2020 UTME.

The Examination board made this known in a statement via its Twitter handle on Thursday.

Read Also: JAMB Arrests Candidate Who Forged His Score To Study Medicine

It said: All Candidates wishing to take the 2020 UTME must have the National Identification Number (NIN). Prospective candidates are urged to visit the nearest @nimc_ng office for their capturing.

The Board would ONLY register candidates with NIN.