Bobrisky Attacked For Flaunting Fireman Generator Key As Car Key

Bobrisky‘s fans have taken to his comment section on Instagram to launched a scathing attack at him and accused him of posting Fireman generator keys as car keys.
The crossdresser in an Instagram post had shared three keys which he claims to be his car keys and some crisp Naira notes while bragging that he is among the people that cause heavy traffic in Lagos because of his cars.
What he wrote below:
View this post on Instagram
Only me three cars 😂😂😂😂. I’m one of the people that cause hold up in Nigeria. Just imagine three cars for one person… while some have 6,5,4. Anyways five fans will join my luxury home for dinner on SUNDAY…. let me know if you are interested let me host you. Don’t forget you are going home with thanks for coming… you are coming to a big girl house 🏡
Reactions: