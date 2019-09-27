Whiz-kid Scores 9As In WAEC; Dares JAMB Registrar To Arrest Him

According to The Sun, Master Akachukwu Onyiuke, the whizkid from Anambra, who scored 9As in the 2019 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), has challenged the Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board JAMB (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede to arrest and prosecute him if he feels he entered the examination hall illegally as accused.

He added that he suspects that the body withheld his result because he scored more than 370.

His words:

“I am ready to be prosecuted by JAMB. They have arrested many candidates, why have they not come after me.

“The Registrar, Prof Oloyede, claimed I entered the exam hall illegally. If he has the proof that I did not follow due process in entering the exam hall, let him order my arrest.

“I am not scared because I did biometric and went through other formalities before proceeding to the third floor to write the UTME.”

The whizkid’s result has been withheld since May despite efforts by school, parents and himself to secure the release of the result.

The examination body withheld his result without explanation until the Zonal Coordinator in Anambra State in August disclosed that he did not do biometrics.