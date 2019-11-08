Actor Adeniyi Johnson Places Curse On Fan Of Ex-Wife, Toyin Aimakhu

Actor Adeniyi Johnson has placed a curse on a loyal fan of his ex-wife Toyin Abraham following a post by the actor.

Johnson had shared a throwback photo of himself and his current wife, Seyi Edun with the caption: “Epic throwback when were still casual friends before we started doing kini….”

His post got several reactions with one from a fan of Toyin Abraham which saw the actor responding with a curse on the said person.

The person had labelled his wife Seyi Edun a maid, an insult too big for the actor to overlook.

See the exchange below;