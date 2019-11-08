Actor Adeniyi Johnson Places Curse On Fan Of Ex-Wife, Toyin Aimakhu

by Temitope Alabi
Adeniyi Johnson
Actor Adeniyi Johnson

Actor Adeniyi Johnson has placed a curse on a loyal fan of his ex-wife Toyin Abraham following a post by the actor.

Johnson had shared a throwback photo of himself and his current wife, Seyi Edun with the caption: “Epic throwback when were still casual friends before we started doing kini….”

Read Also: Ex-Husband Adeniyi Johnson Reacts As Toyin Abraham Welcomes Baby Boy

His post got several reactions with one from a fan of Toyin Abraham which saw the actor responding with a curse on the said person.

The person had labelled his wife Seyi Edun a maid, an insult too big for the actor to overlook.

See the exchange below;

Adeniyi Johnson
Nollywood Actor Reacts To Fan’s Comment
Tags from the story
Adeniyi Johnson, Seyi Edun, Toyin Abraham
0

You may also like

Kemi Adeosun appointed into UN Pension Fund’s Investments Committee

Group gives President Buhari 2 weeks ultimatum to declare his state of health or resign

Pastor Chris Okotie asks PDP, APC to adopt him as presidential candidate

Wizkid, Ice Prince nominated for 2012 BET Awards

FG To Launch App For Nigerians To Track Government Activities

I won’t apologise over Jacob Zuma’s Statue – Governor Rochas

Drunken Policemen kill 2 people in Nightclub

Casualties recorded as twin blasts hit mosque and market in Adamawa (Graphic Photos)

Sports minister, Solomon Dalung gets international appointment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *