Bayelsa Poll: Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan Speaks On Receiving APC Leaders

Following the now-viral news that ex-president Goodluck Jonathan received some APC leaders led by Timipre Silva(minister of state for petroleum) on Monday after APC won the governorship poll which took place in the state on Saturday, the former president has spoken.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after he received the delegates, he stated that as a former president and a former governor of the state, he remains a father to all adding that his doors are always open to all citizens irrespective of political affinity.

Read Also: Four Years Too Small For Any President To Perform: Goodluck Jonathan

He concluded by advising David Lyon, the APC candidate, who emerged victorious during the poll to focus on delivering his campaign promises to the people of the state now that the election is over.

“As a former President of Nigeria, I am a father to all Bayelsans, hence my doors are open to all citizens irrespective of their political affiliations. I urge you to make the welfare of Bayelsans a top priority and carry all Bayelsans along irrespective of the party they voted for.

“Elections are over now, so I want you to see yourself as the Governor of all Bayelsans and not only to the sections that voted for you. This is the way to move Bayelsa forward.”

The ex-president is a strong member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Duoye Diri, PDP candidate in the election, came second.