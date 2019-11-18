Davido’s Boy, Aloma DMW Shades Wizkid Over Fake Richard Millie Wristwatch

by Temitope Alabi
Davido
Nigerian Singer Davido

Not long after Wizkid shared a video of himself gifting his longtime manager Sunday Are with a brand new wristwatch said to be worth millions, one of Davido’s boy Aloma, has taken a shot at the singer.

Wizkid had taken to his IG page to share a video of himself celebrating his manager with a Richard Mille wristwatch and this irked Aloma who shaded the singer.

Read Also: Dubai Arrest: Lady Shares Video Of Davido Being Prevented From Fleeing

Aloma wasted no time in taking to his social media page to allege that what Wizkid gifted his a manger is fake.

See his message below;

 

 

Tags from the story
Aloma, Davido, Sunday Are, wizkid
0

You may also like

NGO unveils ICT TV show

How are you turning up for the World Cup Trophy?

Skales – “I Made A Mistake Coming At Wizkid”

#BBNaija: Miracle Caught Putting On A Condom While Nina Was Asleep

MCSN floors COSON at Appeal Court

Check Out Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Lolu Savage Reply To A Troll

Pics: Omotola Signs Multimillion Naira Endorsement With Scanfrost

OOU Final year student drowns in hotel on Easter Sunday during celebration

SEE The Photo Toke Makinwa Used To Wish Tiwa Savage Happy Birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *