Davido’s Boy, Aloma DMW Shades Wizkid Over Fake Richard Millie Wristwatch

Not long after Wizkid shared a video of himself gifting his longtime manager Sunday Are with a brand new wristwatch said to be worth millions, one of Davido’s boy Aloma, has taken a shot at the singer.

Wizkid had taken to his IG page to share a video of himself celebrating his manager with a Richard Mille wristwatch and this irked Aloma who shaded the singer.

Aloma wasted no time in taking to his social media page to allege that what Wizkid gifted his a manger is fake.

See his message below;