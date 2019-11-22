Between Actress Remmy Njoku And Fan Who Feels Marriage Is Making Her Age

Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku, has put a fan in her place after the latter came for her and her overall look.

Mary had taken to social media to share a new photo of herself and caused many to immediately speak out.

A particular follower commented on her photo saying the mum of three is not paying attention to her look as she is beginning to age making it look like marriage is not a sweet thing to be involved with.

This of cause caused the actress to respond.

See the exchange below;