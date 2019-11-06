Bishop Sam Zuga Resurrects Man After 7 Days In Coma

Popular Nigerian cleric, Bishop Sam Zuga, showed the people of Adamawa a glimpse of what is called sign and wonders as a resurrects a man who has been in a coma for 7 days and certified half dead.

The Youngman who is believed to be in his early thirties was brought in by the crowd while the man of God was ministering to them.

He then sprinkled some water on him and he immediately rose up from the ground to receive healing.

Speaking with cnbnnewsng shortly after the restoration, the cleric explained that he was able to resurrect the man with ordinary water instead of the conventional prayer because the bible backs it.

His words:

“in the Book of Luke 5:17 says, Now it happened on a certain day, as He was teaching, that there were Pharisees and teachers of the law sitting by, who had come out of every town of Galilee, Judea, and Jerusalem. And the power of the Lord was present to heal them.

While I was building my relationship with God years back, I have always prayed and wanted to be like Archbishop Benson Idahosa of blessed memory who has always taken the step of delivering the people through the teaching of God’s words, most times after preaching, he just get water from the crowd and sprinkle it on people, for those who believe are healed immediately

I watch his steps and put them into practice and to the Glory of God, it has been working for me.

Watch the video below: