Dunamis Pastor, Paul Enenche, Reportedly Resurrects Dead Baby With Hole In The Heart (PHOTO)

Pastor Paul Emenche of the Dunamis International Gospel Center, Abuja, has reportedly resurrected a dead baby with a hole in the heart during the holy ghost service of the church.

According to the mother of the resurrected baby, she woke up early in the morning to discover that the baby had stopped breathing.

Her words:

“I covered her and brought to her the service around 9 am. Till we got here, I was monitoring her breath and she was still not breathing. However, during the course of the service while Daddy was declaring and ministering in worship, she jacked back to life.”

Confirming the miracle, the pastor said:

“Only God can take this glory. I heard it clearly during the course of ministration through worship songs but for one reason or the other, it was not announced.”

The wife of Pastor Paul, Dr. Becky who happens to be a medical doctor confirmed to the congregation after the miracle by suing her stethoscope to auscultate the breath of the child.

More photos below: