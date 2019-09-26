Dunamis Pastor, Paul Enenche, Reportedly Resurrects Dead Baby With Hole In The Heart (PHOTO)

by Valerie Oke
Dr. Paul Enenche
Dr. Paul Enenche resurrects a dead baby

Pastor Paul Emenche of the Dunamis International Gospel Center, Abuja, has reportedly resurrected a dead baby with a hole in the heart during the holy ghost service of the church.

According to the mother of the resurrected baby, she woke up early in the morning to discover that the baby had stopped breathing.

Her words:

“I covered her and brought to her the service around 9 am. Till we got here, I was monitoring her breath and she was still not breathing. However, during the course of the service while Daddy was declaring and ministering in worship, she jacked back to life.”

Read Also: ‘I will get you’ Governor El-Rufai threatens Paul Enenche of Dunamis

Confirming the miracle, the pastor said:

“Only God can take this glory. I heard it clearly during the course of ministration through worship songs but for one reason or the other, it was not announced.”

The wife of Pastor Paul, Dr. Becky who happens to be a medical doctor confirmed to the congregation after the miracle by suing her stethoscope to auscultate the breath of the child.

More photos below:

 

Tags from the story
Dr. Paul Enenche, Dunamis International Gospel Center
0

You may also like

‘Okah ordered bombers to detonate explosives’

‘Okah ordered bombers to detonate explosives’

Patience Jonathan Locks Down Abuja As She Holds Rally With NCWS

World Bank Asks For More Time To Give Details Of Disbursement Of The Abacha Loot

Hamza Bin Laden

White House Confirms Death Of Osama Bin Laden’s Son, Hamza

NSCDC Seals 13 Filling Stations In Lagos

Strange: 200-year-old Iroko Tree Falls, Kills Two, Eight others Injured, Oracle Consulted

PHEDC Decries Equipment Vandalism

Nigerians Celebrate Bomb-Free Christmas As IG Partakes In Patrol Of FCT

Lekki-Epe Expressway Contract Buy-Back A Conduit Pipe For Fraud, Lagos PDP Alleges

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *