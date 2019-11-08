Dangote To Renovate MKO Abiola Stadium

by Eyitemi Majeed
Dangote
Aliko Dangote

The minister for youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has stated that foremost Nigerian businessman, Aliko Dangote, is set to renovate the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

He made this known while fielding questions from journalists on Thursday, 7th November.

His words:

“Yes, Abuja is coming back up,” he said.

“Already we have gotten Dangote, I can say that he has agreed to bring back the Abuja football pitch, the light and scoreboard.

“Work will start in another one week or two weeks.

Read Also: Nigerian Will Soon Be A Major Exporter Of Rice: Dangote

“And we will use the same model, we will adopt the pitch model for several of our stadia. At least, the three other big ones.

“We are looking at between now and March we should have four big stadia, foot scoreboard, FIFA scoreboard

“And I think given time, within a year this country should be ready to host virtually any FIFA soccer tournaments.”

