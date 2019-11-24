Dino Melaye Features In New Movie, Lemonade

Nigerian lawmaker, Dino Melaye, is set to feature in a new Nollywood movie, Lemonade, which is expected to hit the cinema on December, 11th.

According to Joy Idoko, the producer, the movie would be premiered at the Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja on the said date.

In the movie, Melaye played the role of a distinguished senator.

Read Also: Dino Melaye Storms INEC Headquarters, Tenders Evidence Of Election Fraud

Also, the movie centres around a woman who made it out an abusive relationship and focuses on her dreams; achieves them and discovers love again by strange providence.