Dino Melaye Features In New Movie, Lemonade

by Valerie Oke
Senator Dino Melaye
Senator Dino Melaye

Nigerian lawmaker, Dino Melaye, is set to feature in a new Nollywood movie, Lemonade, which is expected to hit the cinema on December, 11th.

According to Joy Idoko, the producer, the movie would be premiered at the Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja on the said date.

In the movie, Melaye played the role of a distinguished senator.

Read Also: Dino Melaye Storms INEC Headquarters, Tenders Evidence Of Election Fraud

Also, the movie centres around a woman who made it out an abusive relationship and focuses on her dreams; achieves them and discovers love again by strange providence.

Tags from the story
Dino Melaye, Joy Idoko, Lemonade, Transcorp-Hilton Hotel
0

You may also like

24 Laws Of Keeping A Woman

After Finishing My Money, She Wants To Dump Me – Footballer Laments

8 signs you really should be dating someone else

Delta Governor, Nollywood Mourn Enebeli Elebuwa

Tunisia Kids’ Magazine Sued For Publishing How To Make Petrol Bomb

Is Yoga Better For Your Brain Than More Rigorous Exercise?

See The Awesome Gift Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Got Khloé K For Xmas

Nicki Minaj Flaunts Long Natural Hair

Children’s Nutrition: 10 Tips For Picky Eaters!!!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *