Europa League: Manchester United Decimate Partizan To Set Their Second Best Performance Of The Season

by Eyitemi Majeed
Manchester United striker, Antony Martial
Manchester United defeated Partizan Beograd three-nil during their fourth group stage match at the Europa League on Thursday to go top of their group table.

Also, the result represented the Red Devils’ second-best result since their opening game of the season when they walloped Chelsea four-nil.

The English giant would now need at least a draw and a win to finish top of their group with just two matches remaining.

Read Also: Manchester United Plunge Into More Misery As They Lost To Bournemouth

High flying Dutch side, AZ Alkmaar, currently sit pretty in second with 8 points.

