Osinbajo’s Spokespersn Apologizes To Journalist Assualted At Aso Rock

Laolu Akande, the spokesperson of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Abayomi Adeshida, a photojournalist with The Vanguard, who was beaten up on Thursday 0morning, by security aides of the VP has been apologised to.

The incident reportedly took place at the banquet hall of the presidential villa, Abuja, where the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), chaired by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, organised a summit.

The photographer who was beaten up said he was taking photographs of the vice president at the exhibition stand when the Department of State Services (DSS) operatives started attacking him.

“I was shocked when these DSS operatives started beating me for no reason. They tore off my Presidential Villa accreditation tag on the shirt and dragged me on the floor while hitting me and kicking me,” he said.

However, in a statement on Thursday evening, Akande said the scuffle he been resolved and the incident regretted.

Read the statement below

The needless scuffle btw(between) a villa accredited photographer, Mr. Adeshida and one of our security aides earlier today have since been resolved.

The incident is regretted and I have apologized to him for any embarrassment caused.

He notes also that a list being circulated in the media of aides in the VP’s office that have been being untrue.

He said, “Also, a list circulating in the media on d so-called sacked presidential aides is not genuine and ought to be ignored. ”