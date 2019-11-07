Breaking!!! Osinbajo’s Aides Beat Up Journalist In Aso Rock

Security aides of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo were said to have beaten up one Abayomi Adeshida, a photojournalist with The Vanguard, on Thursday morning, in Abuja.

According to TheCable, the incident took place at the banquet hall of the presidential villa where the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), chaired by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, organised a summit.

The assaulted photographer was said to have been taking photographs of the vice president at the exhibition stand when Department of State Services (DSS) operatives pounced on him as Osinbajo was being presented a copy of the magazine as a souvenir.D

Speaking with his colleagues afterwards, the photojournalist he did not do anything unusual before the VP’s security details pounced on him.

He said his camera was damaged while he was dragged on the floor right in the presence of the vice-president.

“I was shocked when these DSS operatives started beating me for no reason. They tore off my Presidential Villa accreditation tag on the shirt and dragged me on the floor while hitting me and kicking me,” he said.

“I believe they would have done much worse if not for the intervention of the Vice-President’s aide-de-camp (ADC), who I noticed was making hand movements for them to leave me alone.

“I am feeling pains all over my body and a particular sever pain on my right leg on which I don’t even know what they hit me with.”