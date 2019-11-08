Lady Passionately Pleads With Naira Marley For Sex (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Naira Marley
Nigerian Singer Naira Marley

A video is currently making the round on social media wherein a young lady was seen passionately begging controversial Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley to have sex with her.

In the video, the unidentified lady was seen saying she is crushing on the singer very badly.

Read Also: Maybe Na The Thing Wey He Dey Smoke Dey Worry Im Head; Daddy Showkey Says As He Appeal To EFCC To Free Nairamarley

She then added that she doesn’t even mind if it is a one night stand.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Afeez Fashola, nairamarley
