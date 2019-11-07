Former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, Appointed Chancellor Of Achievers University

by Eyitemi Majeed
Yakubu Dogara
Speaker Yakubu Dogara

Former speaker of the House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara, has been appointed as Chancellor of the Achievers University, Owo.

The lawmaker made this known via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, 6th November.

Also, he is expected to be conferred with a doctorate degree from the same institution on Saturday, 9th.

He wrote:

I am honoured to be appointed as the Chancellor of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State.

