Ghanaians Don’t Want Tacha In Ghana: Kemi Olunloyo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo is still in the business of calling out Big Brother Naija Star, Tacha and her fans.

Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo and Tacha

Kemi, in a new Instagram post revealed that Ghanaians have been sliding into her DM to say that the reality star paid media houses in Ghana for publicity and they don’t like it.

She also shared screenshots of the posts some people made online expressing their anger on the reality star’s proposed visit to Ghana.

See post below:

Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo’s post
Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo’s post
