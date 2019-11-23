Ghanaians Don’t Want Tacha In Ghana: Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo is still in the business of calling out Big Brother Naija Star, Tacha and her fans.

Kemi, in a new Instagram post revealed that Ghanaians have been sliding into her DM to say that the reality star paid media houses in Ghana for publicity and they don’t like it.

She also shared screenshots of the posts some people made online expressing their anger on the reality star’s proposed visit to Ghana.

See post below: