Tacha’s Fans Are Prostitutes, Slay Queens: Kemi Olunloyo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has taken a huge swipe at reality star, Tacha and her teeming fans known as the ‘Titans.’

Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo and Tacha

The controversial journalist and reality star have been at each other’s throats on social media in the past few days.

Also Read: ‘Ex-Convict, You Need Therapy – Tacha Blasts Kemi Olunloyo

The controversial journalist alleged that most of the people supporting the reality star are prostitutes and slay queens.

She went further to urge the reality star to use her influence to help affected by kidnap in her state, Rivers.

See the post below:

Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo’s post
