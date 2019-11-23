Tacha’s Fans Are Prostitutes, Slay Queens: Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has taken a huge swipe at reality star, Tacha and her teeming fans known as the ‘Titans.’

The controversial journalist and reality star have been at each other’s throats on social media in the past few days.

The controversial journalist alleged that most of the people supporting the reality star are prostitutes and slay queens.

She went further to urge the reality star to use her influence to help affected by kidnap in her state, Rivers.

