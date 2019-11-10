‘How I Stayed Relevant Over The Years’ – Linda Ikeji

by Olayemi Oladotun

Celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji has taken to her Instagram page to reveal how she stayed relevant in limelight for over 13 years.

The celebrity blogger and mother of one revealed that she is the most searched Nigerian woman in the last ten years.

The blogger also revealed that at most occasions she attends, people always query her on how she has stayed relevant in the industry for a long time.

According to Linda, she has stayed relevant in the industry because she has constantly reinvented herself.

See her post below:

