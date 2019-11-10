Woman Is Not Complete Without A Man, Says Actress Sylvia Ukaatu

by Eyitemi Majeed
Actress Sylvia Ukaatu
Actress Sylvia Ukaatu

Nollywood actress, Sylvia Ukaatu has taken to her Instagram page to advise ladies to get themselves a man, stressing that ladies are not complete without a man.

The screen diva further stated that ladies can be a second or third wife, adding that not every lady can be someone’s first.

She said: “We are not complete without a man, get yourself a shield over you even if it takes being someone’s 2nd, 3rd women be married. For the records, we all are not destined to be someone’s first… Don’t be deceived on HOPE until time eludes you.”

Actress Sylvia Ukaatu
