My Love For You Will Never Fade’ – Oba Elegushi Celebrates First Wife, Olori Sekinat

Oba Elegushi in a new message on social media to his first wife, Olori Sekinat, has professed his undying love to her.

The Oba, who took a second wife a couple of months ago, made this known via his birthday message to Olori Sekinat.

The monarch wrote on IG: “birthdays may come and go, but a wife like you is one in a million. I’m so glad that I was able to find someone as perfect as you. My love and respect for you will never fade. Happy birthday my love.”