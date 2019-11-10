My Love For You Will Never Fade’ – Oba Elegushi Celebrates First Wife, Olori Sekinat

by Temitope Alabi
Oba Elegushi, Olori Sekinat
Oba Elegushi, Olori Sekinat

Oba Elegushi in a new message on social media to his first wife, Olori Sekinat, has professed his undying love to her.

The Oba, who took a second wife a couple of months ago, made this known via his birthday message to Olori Sekinat.

Read Also:  Photo: Patoranking And Oba Elegushi Hanging Out Together

The monarch wrote on IG: “birthdays may come and go, but a wife like you is one in a million. I’m so glad that I was able to find someone as perfect as you. My love and respect for you will never fade. Happy birthday my love.”

Tags from the story
Oba Elegushi, Olori Sekinat
0

You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper headlines today

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th July 2019

2 persons dead as Gunmen attack Melaye in another attack

Ganduje drags publishers of alleged bribery videos to court, billions of Naira

Bank of England staff embark on a three day warning strike over payment dispute

Security Rush Donald Trump Off Stage In Gun Scare

Fuel Scarcity : Senate set to visit petrol stations in Nigeria

Shocking: Meet The Woman Who Drinks Her Own Dog’s Urine To Cure Her Acne (Photos)

Why I celebrated my ‘useless’ father’s death on facebook – Corps member finally discloses

This Video Of Davido Eating ”Agege Bread” and Beans Is The Most Hilarious Thing You Would Find On Social Media Today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *