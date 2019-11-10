Fani-Kayode Celebrates His Daughter As She Clocks 21

by Temitope Alabi
Remi
Remi

The former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode is today celebrating his daughter, Remi who turned 21 on Sunday.

Taking to his IG page, the former minister shared Remi’s photo on Instagram and penned a sweet birthday message alongside which reads thus;

Read Also: “I Would Rather Die Than Congratulate Buhari”: Femi Fani-Kayode

Happy 21st birthday to my darling daughter, Remi. I love you so much and always will. God bless you and be wirh you now and always! Have a great day my Princess’.

Fani-Kayode is a known social media critic of the Buhari-led administration. He had over the years criticised many government policies of the APC government.

