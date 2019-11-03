How We Can Tackle Rituals, Fraud In Nigeria: Kenneth Okonkwo

Nigerian actor Kenneth Okonkwo in a recent interview with Vanguard has shared his thoughts on just how much rituals and fraud has taken over the order of the day.

According to the actor, filmmakers should jointly make efforts to combat the ills of society.

“The fact that even after 27 years we did Living In Bondage that Rituals and fraud are still experienced in Nigeria, it means lots more need to be done. Filmmakers should continue hammering on it with their productions and the consequences thereof. The consequences of selling your soul to the devil is that, he comes after everything you own, even your lineage. It is a blood covenant, it comes back to haunt you; even your generations. So the youths should take note. What can you exchange for your soul?” he told said.