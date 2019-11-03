How We Can Tackle Rituals, Fraud In Nigeria: Kenneth Okonkwo

by Temitope Alabi
Kenneth Okonkwo
Kenneth Okonkwo

Nigerian actor Kenneth Okonkwo in a recent interview with Vanguard has shared his thoughts on just how much rituals and fraud has taken over the order of the day.

According to the actor, filmmakers should jointly make efforts to combat the ills of society.

Read Also: Actor Kenneth Okonkwo Has Been Appointed As Member Of APC Presidential Campaign Team

“The fact that even after 27 years we did Living In Bondage that Rituals and fraud are still experienced in Nigeria, it means lots more need to be done. Filmmakers should continue hammering on it with their productions and the consequences thereof. The consequences of selling your soul to the devil is that, he comes after everything you own, even your lineage. It is a blood covenant, it comes back to haunt you; even your generations. So the youths should take note. What can you exchange for your soul?” he told said.

 

Tags from the story
Kenneth Okonkwo
0

You may also like

Arsene wenger: After coming under severe backlash, bbc issues apology

The bride and the groom

Social Media Agog As Footage Of Unhappy Bride Goes Viral (VIDEO)

5 Lucrative Agriculture Businesses You Could Go Into

Sam Allardyce has been sacked as England manager

England To Appoint Sam Allardyce As Manager

NNPC owes us N 16 billion – Capital Oil

Lagos Ranked World’s 3rd Worst City To Live In

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, nigerian newspaper

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th November

Nigerians Slam Employer Who Tested The Patience Of A Job Seeker For 2hrs

PDP chairmanship candidate allegedly shot dead by Police officer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *