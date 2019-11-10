I Regret Not Teaching My Kids Yoruba – Sound Sultan

Nigerian singer Sound Sultan has taken to social media to share one of his biggest regrets in life.

According to the veteran act, he regrets not teaching his kids the Yoruba language and because of this, he has declared the Yoruba language as the only language to be spoken in his household.

He wrote;

“I JUST REALISED WHILE I WAS FULFILLING THIS BIG DREAM OF BRINGING MY KIDS UP AS AJE BUTTERS WHO SPEAK FLUENT ENGLISH ,THAT I HAVE FALLEN SHORT OF UPHOLDING MY DUTIES IN PASSING DOWN THE CULTURE THROUGH THE LANGUAGE OF YORUBA . …yoruba is now the lingua franca in my house!!!!”