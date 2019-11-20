Omoni Oboli Celebrates Her Husband And Sons On International Men’s Day

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli, has taken to social media to celebrate the men in her lives on International Men’s Day.

The mom of three took to her Instagram page to share this photo of her husband, Nnamdi and their sons, Gozi, Chizi and Tobe Oboli posing together then penned a beautiful message alongside.

‘My World. Happy International Men’s Day to the men in my life. THANK YOU! Without you, I’d be lost! Thank you for holding me up and giving me the room to be who I was born to be. I love you all so much @nnamdioboli @tobeoboli @gozioboli @chizioboli#HappyInternationalMensDay #InternationalMensDay #Love #Family #AlwaysAndForever