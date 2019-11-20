Omoni Oboli Celebrates Her Husband And Sons On International Men’s Day

by Temitope Alabi
The Oboli's
Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli, has taken to social media to celebrate the men in her lives on International Men’s Day.

The mom of three took to her Instagram page to share this photo of her husband, Nnamdi and their sons, Gozi, Chizi and Tobe Oboli posing together then penned a beautiful message alongside.

Read Also: Nollywood Actress Omoni Oboli, Husband Celebrate Wedding Marriage Anniversary (Photo)

‘My World. Happy International Men’s Day to the men in my life. THANK YOU! Without you, I’d be lost! Thank you for holding me up and giving me the room to be who I was born to be. I love you all so much  @nnamdioboli @tobeoboli @gozioboli @chizioboli#HappyInternationalMensDay #InternationalMensDay #Love #Family #AlwaysAndForever

