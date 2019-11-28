Teacher Of The Year Arrested For Alleged Oral Sex With Student In Classroom

A 36-year-old Texas educator, Randi Chaverria, has been arrested after a student reported her to police that she performed oral sex on him twice in the classroom, according to Newnow.co.uk.

Randi who was voted the best teacher of the year in the district is said to be consistent with teens’ accusations according to an investigator.

According to the school’s principal, Matt Groff, a proper background check was conducted on her before she was given the job and also, her previous place of employment was visited.

Read Also: Anytime You Have Sex With Somebody, Your Soul Ties With Theirs: Tonto Dikeh

She is said to have been released on bond primarily because she turned herself in for the investigation.