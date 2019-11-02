U-17 World Cup: Golden Eaglets Suffers Shock Loss To Australia

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria suffered its first defeat of the tournament against Australia in the last group stage of Group B matches, in the ongoing U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

Golden Eaglets
Australia shot into the lead in the 14th minute, but Peter Olawale, who was an unused substitute in Nigeria’s first two matches equalised for the Golden Eaglets seven minutes later.

On resumption of the second half, the Aussies led again through a penalty and all efforts by the Nigerians to draw level proved abortive as the squandered the chances that came their way.

In spite of losing their last group game, Nigeria had already booked a place to the round of 16, having garnered six points from three matches.

Australia would, however, have to wait for the conclusion of the group matches to know if their four points could carry them through as one of the best losers.

0

