Emefiele: Boko Haram, Yahoo Yahoo Will Stop If Borders Remain Closed For 2 Years

by Eyitemi Majeed
CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele
CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele

Godwin Emefiele, the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, has stated that Nigeria’s critical problems would become a thing of the past if the land borders can stay closed for two years.

Speaking on Friday at the first convocation lecture of Edo University, Iyamho, Auchi, where he delivered a lecture on “The role of monetary policy towards economic growth in Nigeria”, Emefiele added that Nigeria no longer wants what is imported into the country because most of them can be produced locally.

“I can tell you that if our borders remain closed for two years, the issue of Boko Haram, kidnapping, banditry and Yahoo-Yahoo will stop,” Emefiele said.

“CBN will promote this policy by making sure that we produce what we consume and eat what we produce.

“We no longer want what they are importing to our country because we can produce them and CBN will do everything possible to promote domestic products.”

