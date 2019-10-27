U-17 World Cup: Golden Eaglets Crush Hungary In Opening Match

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria opened their 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup campaign with a 4-2 victory over Hungary at the Estádio Olímpico, Goiânia, Brazil.

Golden Eaglets
Golden Eaglets

Gyorgy Komaromi opened scoring for Hungary as early as three minutes into the match, with Samson Tijani converting a penalty for Nigeria after 20 minutes.

Samuel Major scored to gift Hungary the lead again in the 28th minute, andUsman Ibrahim levelled the match for Nigeria 79 minutes into the game.

At the 82nd minute, Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi scored to give Nigeria the lead for the first time in the match, before Samson Tijani rounded the match up, scoring his free-kick at the 87th minute

Nigeria will next meet Ecuador on Tuesday night

golden eaglets, hungary
0

