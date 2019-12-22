Anthony Joshua Caught Flirting With Footballer, Mahrez’s Wife In A Club

by Amaka Odozi

Two-time unified heavyweight champion,  Anthony Joshua was allegedly seen flirting with a Manchester’s City player, Riyad Mahrez’s wife, Rita at London club Tape on Friday.

Anthony Joshua

    Boxing champion, Anthony Joshua

According to The Sun UK, the lady, who has two kids for her soon-to-be divorced Algerian husband, placed her hand on the British professional boxer’s knee.

A clubgoer narrated the whole incident saying;

“Rita bumped into AJ on her way out and he invited her to join him at his table in VIP.

“Rita, who was with a female pal, clearly thought AJ was incredibly hot. They then spent much of the evening laughing and flirting.

Read Also: Manchester United Miss Chance To Go Into Top 6 Following Defeat To Watford

“He didn’t have a clue who she was. He simply thought she was a pretty girl and enjoyed their chat.

“But when the club owner pointed out she was Riyad’s wife, AJ got a bit awkward, and totally backed away.

“He explained he didn’t want to step on any toes or cause a scene, and that he’d be stupid to be seen doing anything in public. They left with friends at 3am, but got into separate cars.”

