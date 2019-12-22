Anthony Joshua Caught Flirting With Footballer, Mahrez’s Wife In A Club

Two-time unified heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua was allegedly seen flirting with a Manchester’s City player, Riyad Mahrez’s wife, Rita at London club Tape on Friday.

Boxing champion, Anthony Joshua

According to The Sun UK, the lady, who has two kids for her soon-to-be divorced Algerian husband, placed her hand on the British professional boxer’s knee.

A clubgoer narrated the whole incident saying;

“Rita bumped into AJ on her way out and he invited her to join him at his table in VIP.

“Rita, who was with a female pal, clearly thought AJ was incredibly hot. They then spent much of the evening laughing and flirting.

Read Also: Manchester United Miss Chance To Go Into Top 6 Following Defeat To Watford

“He didn’t have a clue who she was. He simply thought she was a pretty girl and enjoyed their chat.

“But when the club owner pointed out she was Riyad’s wife, AJ got a bit awkward, and totally backed away.

“He explained he didn’t want to step on any toes or cause a scene, and that he’d be stupid to be seen doing anything in public. They left with friends at 3am, but got into separate cars.”