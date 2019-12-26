Arsenal Begin Arteta’s Reign With Hard Fought Draw

by Olayemi Oladotun

Gabonese, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the first goal of Mikel Arteta’s reign to earn Arsenal a point at Bournemouth.

Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC

Aubameyang turned in his 14th goal of the season just after the hour to cancel out Dan Gosling’s first half opening for Bournemouth. A point was the least Arsenal deserved on Arteta’s managerial bow.

Also Read: Arsenal Winless Run Continues As They Were Held To A Goalless Draw By Everton

The Spaniard who watched as the Gunners laboured to a boring draw on Saturday against Everton, was almost set to suffer his first league defeat until captain, Aubameyang stepped up with the equaliser.

This draw lifts the Gunners into the top 10 since the sacking of Unai Emery.

Tags from the story
arsenal, Mikel Arteta
0

You may also like

Champions League A-D: Real & Dortmund Through to Last 16

Lionel Messi, Father Accused Of €4m Tax Fraud

Bayern Must Play Barcelona ‘With Hearts & Heads’ – Guardiola

Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr drops 2 players as he releases his final 23-man list

All For Charity: Ball Boy Kicked By Hazard Puts His Coat From That Night on Ebay.

Jose Mourinho Handed One-Match Touchline Ban After Bottle Incident

Here Is How Cristiano Ronaldo Reacted To His Impressive Brace Today

Puyol takes on Okocha in UCL trophy tour match

ManUtd o Juve 1: Here Is How Cristiano Ronaldo And Team Mates Reacted To Beating ManUtd

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *