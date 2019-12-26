Arsenal Begin Arteta’s Reign With Hard Fought Draw

Gabonese, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the first goal of Mikel Arteta’s reign to earn Arsenal a point at Bournemouth.

Aubameyang turned in his 14th goal of the season just after the hour to cancel out Dan Gosling’s first half opening for Bournemouth. A point was the least Arsenal deserved on Arteta’s managerial bow.

Also Read: Arsenal Winless Run Continues As They Were Held To A Goalless Draw By Everton

The Spaniard who watched as the Gunners laboured to a boring draw on Saturday against Everton, was almost set to suffer his first league defeat until captain, Aubameyang stepped up with the equaliser.

This draw lifts the Gunners into the top 10 since the sacking of Unai Emery.