Mercy Eke Sprays Dollars On Mom Shortly After Their Reunion (Video)

Mercy Eke, the winner of Big Brother Naija season 4, was filmed spraying dollars on her mother shortly after they reunited in Owerri, Imo state on Thursday.

The reality star and her family decided to stopped by at an event on their way back from the airport.

Mercy was handed a red wrapper which she tied around her waist and she joined her mom on the dance floor.

It soon began raining dollars and nairas.

The reality star shared the clips via her Instagram page with the caption:

“Dancing with my queen.”

Watch the video below: