Christmas: Funke Akindele, Hubby Host Zlatan, Denrele, Others At Home (Photos)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Funke Akindele
Funke Akindele

As Christians around the world celebrate Christmas, Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele also celebrated by hosting celebrities such as singer Zlatan Ibile, media personality Denrele Edun, OAP Lolo and co at her palatable residence.

Taking to her Instagram page to appreciate the celebrities for turning up at her residence for Christmas, she wrote: ‘Christmas party with the Bellos was so much fun. Thanks, guys for turning up with us.’

Read Also: Funke Akindele, Husband Look So Adorable At Premiere Of Sugar Rush (Photo)

She then went ahead to share photos from the visit and we think you need to sneak a peek.

She wrote:

Photos below:

Tags from the story
Denrele Edun, funke akindele, Zlatan Ibile
0

You may also like

2face Set To Release Double Disc Album Next Year

What would have happened if I died yesterday – Charlyboy reacts to Wuse Market attack

Toolz Begs Banky W To Buy Versace Shirt For Her Husband In Dubai

Peter Okoye and Tacha

BBNaija: Peter Okoye Reacts As Tacha Tops Voting Chart

Diamond Platnumz reunites with 2nd babymama, Hamisa Mobetto

Diamond Platnumz reunites with 2nd babymama, Hamisa Mobetto

Tacha and Venita

“An Empty Vessel Makes The Loudest Noise,” – Venita Gossips About Tacha

Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos)

Wizkid Finally Reacts To HEADIES Snub

Actress Tonto Dikeh Called Out By A Follower For Not Fulfilling Her Promise

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *