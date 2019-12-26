Christmas: Funke Akindele, Hubby Host Zlatan, Denrele, Others At Home (Photos)

As Christians around the world celebrate Christmas, Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele also celebrated by hosting celebrities such as singer Zlatan Ibile, media personality Denrele Edun, OAP Lolo and co at her palatable residence.

Taking to her Instagram page to appreciate the celebrities for turning up at her residence for Christmas, she wrote: ‘Christmas party with the Bellos was so much fun. Thanks, guys for turning up with us.’

She then went ahead to share photos from the visit and we think you need to sneak a peek.

She wrote:

Photos below: