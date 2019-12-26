Burna Boy Adds Rolls Royce To His Garage (Video)

by Valerie Oke
Burna Boy
Grammy-nominated singer Burna Boy

Multi-award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy definitely had a stellar 2019 after becoming the hottest Nigeria music entertainer of the year.

The Grammy-nominated singer has been rewarding himself with expensive gifts as a result of a successful musical career year.

Only a couple of weeks ago, the singer bought himself a brand new Ferrari.

Cardi B Talks About Davido, Burna Boy, Others On Live Interview (Video)

Not satisfied with that, he has just taken delivery of a brand new Rolls Royce Coupe. What an amazing way to celebrate a successful year.

Watch the video below:

