Burna Boy Adds Rolls Royce To His Garage (Video)

Multi-award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy definitely had a stellar 2019 after becoming the hottest Nigeria music entertainer of the year.

The Grammy-nominated singer has been rewarding himself with expensive gifts as a result of a successful musical career year.

Only a couple of weeks ago, the singer bought himself a brand new Ferrari.

Not satisfied with that, he has just taken delivery of a brand new Rolls Royce Coupe. What an amazing way to celebrate a successful year.

Watch the video below: