Cardi B Talks About Davido, Burna Boy, Others On Live Interview (Video)

American singer,Cardi B, has bare it all during an interview on Cool Fm on what she thinks about Nigerian singers, Davido and Burna Boy.

Also, she spoke about her experience and what she thinks about Nigeria since her visit.

On Burna Boy, she said ‘ye’ is one her best songs of 2018.

Her words:

“I was telling the heads of Atlantic that that song (Ye) is huge, it’s amazing.”

Read Also: Cubana Chief Priest Hints At How Much Was Paid To Bring Cardi B To Nigeria

On her collaboration with Davido, she said ;

“We did it (Fall) like a while ago and my label was like giving me a hard time, we had a very big argument cos we really wanted that to come out but…”

On what she thinks about Nigeria she said:

“There are so many people and it’s like New York,”

Watch the full video below: