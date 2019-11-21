Nigerians React As Buhari’s Aide Congratulates Burna Boy On His Grammy Nomination

by Verity Awala

President Muhammadu Buhari’s on new media, Ahmad Bashir has come under severe attack from some Nigerian Twitter users for congratulating Burna Boy on his Grammy nomination.

Burna Boy had made headlines on Wednesday after reports emerged that he has been nominated for ‘World Best Album’ in the 2020 Grammy awards for his project, ‘African Giant’.

The nomination has sent ripples across the Nigerian entertainment industry with Nigerians and Africans expressing their optimism that Burna would bring the award home.

Ahmad also joined thousands of Nigerians to congratulate the singer but his congratulatory message didn’t sit well with some Nigerians as they took turns to bash him

See Bashir’s tweet

 

See some reactions below

 

 

0

