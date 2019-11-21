Nigerians React As Buhari’s Aide Congratulates Burna Boy On His Grammy Nomination

President Muhammadu Buhari’s on new media, Ahmad Bashir has come under severe attack from some Nigerian Twitter users for congratulating Burna Boy on his Grammy nomination.

Burna Boy had made headlines on Wednesday after reports emerged that he has been nominated for ‘World Best Album’ in the 2020 Grammy awards for his project, ‘African Giant’.

The nomination has sent ripples across the Nigerian entertainment industry with Nigerians and Africans expressing their optimism that Burna would bring the award home.

Ahmad also joined thousands of Nigerians to congratulate the singer but his congratulatory message didn’t sit well with some Nigerians as they took turns to bash him

See Bashir’s tweet

That ‘International Award’ is ours! Congratulations my guy, our own @burnaboy. More, more and more international recognitions. #AfricanGiant 🇳🇬💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/65Izno9Tkj — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 20, 2019

See some reactions below

Alaye, face politics and Buhari, no carry badluck near us for this one abeg.

Shift abeg! — Justice ⚖⚔ (@JusticeAtulomah) November 20, 2019

Can you name any of Burna boy's track??

Oga face Buhari and Apc Abeg.. — Mr Van P (@mrvanmaduabuchi) November 20, 2019

This one wey APC don congratulate Burma like this, I hope he wins it ooo. Cos they can never win anything if there's no violence or rigging — #FreeSowore (@AdewunmyO) November 20, 2019

Charlie calm down no be politics be this. Leave our Burna for us before you come claim our happiness again turn am to sadness like the way you famzed AJBoxing — Ichié Óbị💦🔥 (@CollinsObinno) November 20, 2019

Better tell ur boss to open the boarder so the award can get to him. — fabulous (@phabzy24) November 20, 2019

At least this Grammy award will be free and fair….no Thuggery, no Rigging, no Burning of people alive, no Ballot box snatching, No Fake Police, No pouring of tear gas from Police chopper…it will be FREE AND FAIR!!!! Congrats @burnaboy — #TooBlessed (@Nelly21417) November 20, 2019

Please let’s close the borders to international awards Bashir, lets patronize our own national awards since we’re all mad together. Congrats @burnaboy — Yemoja🧜🏼‍♀️ (@9jaspeaks) November 20, 2019