Despite New Coach, Arsenal’s Winless Run Continues

Arsenal’s winless run continues as they struggled to ensure a share of the point against Bournemouth despite signing a new coach, Mikel Artwta.

The Gunners had signed Arteta from Manchester City hoping to end the woes but they fell behind to a Dany Grosling well-taken goal in the first half of their contest against Bournemouth.

The Gunners could have levied parity just before the half-time break but for the profligacy of Aubameyang who missed his chance when put through by a defense splitting pass from Mesut Ozil.

However, he made up for his earlier miss by bundling home the equaliser after the restart.

The match then ended 1-1.