Father Christmas Spotted Praying At A Mosque (Photo)

by Olayemi Oladotun

A viral picture of Santa Claus popularly referred to as “Father Christmas” spotted praying at the Mosque has got people talking on social media.

Santa Claus
Father Christmas praying at a mosque

This year has been a wonderful and quite unique year for the gift-giving Santa Claus in Nigeria.

Recall that some days ago, it was reported that some kids beat up Santa for not distributing gifts to them.

Days later, another Santa was reportedly drunk at an event. Now, this Santa has been spotted praying at a mosque much to the surprise of many.

