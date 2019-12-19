Atiku, Ben Bruce, Dogara Celebrate Bukola Saraki At 57

by Eyitemi Majeed
Breaking!!! Senate Pass Police Reform Bill After 76 Years Today
Former senate president Olubukola Saraki

The immediate past senate president of Nigeria, Olubukola Saraki, is currently celebrating his 57th birthday and political bigwigs such as former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, Ben Murray Bruce, and others have all taken to their social media pages to celebrate the former number 3 man of Nigeria.

Read Also: Senate Will Approve Buhari’s Multi-billion Dollar Loan Rejected Under Saraki: Lawan

Saraki became a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress during the build-up to the 2015 general elections before defecting back to the Peoples Democratic Party in 2019.

He wrote:

On behalf of my family, I wish Bukola Saraki a very happy birthday. May Allah grant you many more years in good health and continued service to Nigeria.

Ben Bruce in his congratulatory message wrote:

Very happy birthday to a leader extraordinaire, bukolasaraki. As your age, so shall your strength. I wish you long life and prosperity.

Dogara wrote:

I celebrate my dear brother & friend, Dist. Sen bukolasaraki on his 57th birthday. You have consistently demonstrated unwavering patriotism & abiding faith in the unity, peace & progress of Nigeria both in words & action. I wish you God’s blessings & protection in years ahead.

 

