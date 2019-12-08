Atiku, Ben Bruce, Congratulate Anthony Joshua For Deafeating Andy Ruiz

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and former senator, Ben Murray Bruce have congratulated heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua on reclaiming his belts from Andy Ruiz Jr.

Anthony Joshua lost the three belts he formerly held to Andy Ruiz in a shock June defeat in New York.

With his victory, Joshua has joined greats such as Muhammad Ali, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield on the list of heavyweights to reclaim world titles on the first attempt.

See the congratulatory messages below:

