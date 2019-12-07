Atiku All Smiles As He Takes On Grandpa Duties (Photos)

by Verity Awala
Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar may not have won the 2019 presidential election which he contested under the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) or at the tribunal, appeal court or Supreme Court but he is surely enjoying other aspects of his life.

The Former Vice President, shared a few photos of himself and some of his grandchildren, through his verified Twitter page, having fun.

The former presidential candidate who was seen in the photos playing with his grandchildren, captioned the photo: “Grandpa duties.”

See what he shared below

Meanwhile, Atiku had condemned in strong words, the invasion of the court of law by operatives of the Department of State Services(DSS) on Friday.

