Atiku Calls For Immediate Release Of Sowore, Elzakzaky, Other Political Prisoners

by Eyitemi Majeed
Atiku
People’s Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar has called on law enforcement agencies in the country to immediately respect court orders regarding the release of all political leaders across the country and set them free.

He made the call in reaction to the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore in the courtroom on Friday.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he listed the political prisoners as Sowore, Sambo Dasuki or Ibrahim Elzakzaky among others.

He wrote:

I further call for all law enforcement agencies in Nigeria to immediately respect not just the court order made by Justice Ojukwu, but the order of any court in Nigeria, on any detainee, be it Omoyele Sowore, Sambo Dasuki or Ibrahim Zakzaky, among others.

